Nigerians not supporting efforts to repatriate artefacts ― DG, NCMM

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Professor Abba Isa Tijani, has called on Nigerians to support the drive to repatriate artefacts taken away from the country in the past.

Prof Tijani said the apathy of Nigerians towards the artefacts’ repatriation was a major clog aiding the continued reluctance by many countries to repatriate Nigerian artefacts.

He said this at the commissioning of the gallery of the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan on Saturday, which had as its theme, ‘Our Cultural Heritage in Retrospect.’

“I see that in Nigeria, we are not living up to the expectation of what it means to have these artefacts back. What we…