Poor leadership fueling insecurity in Nigeria ― Rev Dangiwa

The Director of Training, Interface, Mediation Centre (IMC) Kaduna, Reverend Bitrus Dangiwa has identified poor leadership in governance as a factor fueling insecurity and the inability to arrest the ugly trend.

The director who disclosed this to newsmen at the venue of inter state exchange visit between Kaduna and Plateau State in Jos said for Nigeria to overcome the security challenges and their consequences, those in positions of authority and other critical stakeholders must promote good governance and embrace justice in dealing with the situation.

He pointed out that all indices that can fuel insecurity are stirring Nigerians in the face adding hunger occasioned by poverty…