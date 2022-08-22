Relevant authorities are working on it ― Lai Mohammed

The ongoing controversy over the $600 million trapped funds belonging to the foreign carriers operating in Nigeria may soon be tackled as indications have emerged that the relevant authorities in Nigeria are already working around it.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed stated this on Monday in Lagos airport during the tour of the newly commissioned terminal at the international wing of the airport.

Responding to questions from journalists on the trapped funds, the minister said that the relevant government organizations were working to address the issue saying: “On the trapped funds, I can tell you that the relevant authorities are working hard on that…