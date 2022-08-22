Reps tackle TCN over $1.848bn signed by NBET power purchase agreement in 56 months

Members of the House of Representatives on Monday expressed displeasure over the breach of contract agreement signed by officials of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Azura power purchase agreement for which the contractor is paid the sum of $33 million monthly over the past 56 months, totalling $1.848 billion for the supply of 450MW.

The lawmakers expressed the concerns during the ongoing investigative hearing into the alleged breaches of the agreement and perennial power failure in the sector held at the instance of the House Committee on Finance, chaired by Hon. Abiodun James Faleke.

While addressing some of the questions from the lawmakers, TCN’s Executive Director…