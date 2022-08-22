Soludo commissions Surveyors’ House in Anambra

For proper documentation, identification, monitoring and control of members, the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Anambra State Branch has inaugurated its Surveyors’ House at Amawbia, Awka South Council Area, of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the foundation of the building was laid in October 2014 and commissioned on August 19, 2022.

The State, Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, accompanied by other top government officials inaugurates the two-storey building complex housing a bungalow with a mini hall, two offices in the basement, a big hall, sixteen offices, sixteen guest rooms, three suits, as well as reception hall with two ancillary rooms and conveniences.

Addressing…