10 ways to help your teen deal with peer pressure

Peer pressure is the influence placed on a person by others of the same age and or phase in life. It is usually found amongst teenagers.

In the bid to be in control of their lives, teenagers find themselves amongst weak-minded people and eventually end up doing their bidding.

Peer pressure can be positive or negative. However, the negative impact of peer pressure weighs more than the positive impact.

Young folks, in a bid to fit in with their mates or for fear of being rejected by their mates, are being told to do things that have negative effects on them.

This is usually found amongst young school students.

They try to do a lot of things to impress their friends, even at…