Fayemi’s wife to receive chieftaincy title in Erinmope-Ekiti

The Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti, Moba local government area of Ekiti, Oba Sunday Aikuraiwo Aniyi has revealed that the wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi will be conferred with the highest chieftaincy title of ‘Yeye Oba’ of the community.

Oba Aniyi who spoke with newsmen noted that the conferment on the governor’s wife would take place on August 27 as the grand finale of week-long events marking the coronation ceremony as the 20th Obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti.

He added that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is expected to grace the event as the Royal Father of the day, while the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi is the special guest of honour, among…