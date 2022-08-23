FCTA Permanent Secretary presents 1200 bags of garri to Ondo on behalf of Buhari

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola has presented 30 tonnes of garri to the people of Ondo State on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesola, while presenting 30 tonnes of garri which is an equivalent of 1,200 bags to the State Government for onward distribution to the people, on Tuesday, explained that the release of food items from strategic reserves was part of government efforts to alleviate hardship occasioned by the high cost of food items and scarcity in the country.

He said: “We are here to deliver a message of His Excellency, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and FCT Minister,…