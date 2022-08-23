FG charges Southwest traditional leaders on optimal COVID-19 vaccination

The Federal Government has charged the Southwest traditional leaders to raise their performance in COVID-19 vaccination coverage to the optimal level in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire made the charge on Tuesday in Abuja at the Maiden Quarterly Meeting of the Southwest Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Healthcare Delivery.

Ehanire said most of the Southwest States in COVID-19 vaccination is suboptimal stressing that bringing the influence of the traditional leaders to bear on the situation can change the narrative of the Southwest.

Ehanire commends the traditional leaders for agreeing to partner with the government on Primary health care delivery and…