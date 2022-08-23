Five signs that someone has a crush on you

Having a crush on someone can be one of the most overwhelming human experiences.

People who experience a crush tend to have a roller-coaster of emotions towards their crush. Most of the time, chances are that the person having a crush on you is subtle about their liking for you.

It can be tricky to spot the signs that someone has a crush on you. It is also good to know what to look out for if you think somebody likes you. So, the question is, how do you know that someone has a crush on you? Here are some of the signs to look out for to know someone has a crush on you.

1. They want to be around you

Relationship coach and behavioral scientist, Clarissa Silva, said just being…