Govt, private sector must pay attention to real estate to boost job creation —Olorunsheyi

Mr Sunday Olorunsheyi the Co-Founder of Pertinence Group is a successful international business leader, developing businesses in different sectors of the economy. In this interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, he speaks on the potential of real estate investment and how to leverage the sector to create jobs for millions of unemployed Nigerians as well as the need to digitise land registry across states in order to unlock dead assets in real estate, citing the North American example.

How will you describe real estate investment in Nigeria?

There is no doubt that real estate is one of the oldest investments globally. It has proven to be an investment that can be transferred from generation to…