GWTEO trains 120 school girls on tech skills in Ibadan

About 120 school girls have benefited from the third edition of the Girls and Women Technological Empowerment Organisation (GWTEO) tagged: Green Tech Girls summer boot camp held at American Corner, IACD Library, Jericho, Ibadan.

GWTEO is a non-profit organisation focused on empowering secondary school girls and women to be bold, confident and knowledgeable technology leaders.

The camp empowers young girls to be Tech savvy, green energy advocates, climate ambassadors, sustainable environment advocates, bold and confident to be change-makers in their communities and beyond.

According to the founder of the foundation, Damilola Asaleye said the goals and objectives of the camp are to…