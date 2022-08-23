How to avoid financial embarrassment for your kids in school

If you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail. Every parent’s goal should be making sure their children have a peaceful and stable academic journey.

Every child desires a smooth academic session without any interruption. One of the hindrances to a stable academic journey is consistent financial embarrassment by the school. This is usually caused by late payment of school fees by parents.

When a child is sent home for school fees, it affects the child psychologically more than the parent. Some school authorities also go as far as flogging the kids to retrieve their fees from their parents.

This causes