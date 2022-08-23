Kaduna Immigration gets new Comptroller, vows to checkmate illegal movements

The new Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Kaduna Command, Liman Sani Kila, has promised to strengthen collaboration with other security agencies in the state with the view to checkmate illegal migrations into the state.

Kila who tasked the men of the immigration service with diligence noted that the security threats and attacks were mostly carried out by non-Nigerians.

“It’s not going to be business as usual. As the new Comptroller of Immigration Kaduna state Command, I’m going to consolidate on the efforts of the past Comptrollers, and work in synergy with other security agencies,”.

The Comptroller while speaking shortly after the Quarter-Guard in…