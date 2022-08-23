Katsina Chief Kingmaker Kauran Rimi dies at 80

The District Head of Rimi in Kauran Katsina, Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir, has died at the age of 80.

Confirming his death to Tribune Online, his son, Aminu said the kingmaker died after a brief illness at his residence in Rimi village.

Abdulkadir who was buried by 2 pm at his palace in Rimi, 13 kilometres from Katsina is survived by many children and grandchildren.

Alhaji AbdulKadir who was the chief kingmaker in the Katsina Emirate council was born in 1942 in Rimi town and was turbaned Kauran Katsina in 1982 by the former Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Usman.

Tribune Online has gathered that he spearheaded the crowning of the present Emir of Katsina Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman,…