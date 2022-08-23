Monkeypox vaccine may not be available until 2023 — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has disclosed that the monkeypox vaccine may not be available until 2023

The Director General of NCDC said this at the ministerial press briefing held in Abuja on COVID-19 response and development in the health sector

Adetifa said the centre is looking into obtaining treatments as a key priority as an option to offer people who are at the highest risk of severe disease, hospitalisation and deaths.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease which is an infection transmitted from animals to humans that occurs sporadically, primarily in remote villages of Central and West Africa, near tropical rainforests.

According to…