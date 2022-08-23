Reasons you need to take a break from work

There is a popular saying that “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” All work and no rest will make your body and system wear out gradually.

It is important that you work in order to fend for yourself and your family, but it is more essential that you take a rest when necessary.

Using a machine as an example, if it works 24 hours everyday for months and years without rest, if it was made to be durable for five years, it would be reduced. This is because it will continue to wear out every time it is used without proper maintenance and rest.

The human body is wired the same way. If you refuse to rest from work, you will wear out easily and make your system vulnerable to…