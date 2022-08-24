Bauchi leases out Zaranda Hotel at N1.2bn, sells meat factory, cattle ranch, fertilizer blending, furniture companies to generate revenue

Worried by the continuous dilapidation of its industries that have remained moribund over the years, the Bauchi State government has decided to hand off the ownership of six of the industries through privatisation in order to revive and make them functional again.

The affected industries are the famous Bauchi Meat Factory which in the 90s supplied meat across the globe; Bauchi Furniture Company which hitherto employed hundreds of youths and had its products across the country; Bauchi State Fertiliser and Blending Company as well as the Zaranda Hotels and Towers; Wikki Hotels and Tours and Gallambi Cattle Ranch which was noted for its supplying bulls to the meat factory and production…