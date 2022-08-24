Delta govt holds workshop for STEP trainers

Delta State government’s Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) has organised a workshop for STEP trainers in preparation for the smooth take-off of the 2022 cycle.

The workshop, which took place in Asaba was attended by 135 verified trainers selected by the state’s Job and Wealth Creation Bureau.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Job and Wealth Creation Officer and the Head of the Bureau, Professor Eric Eboh, stated that the workshop was to help the trainers familiarise themselves with the rules, regulations and code of conduct guiding the training of STEP beneficiaries.

He also stated that the workshop would perfect the documentation of selected STEP…