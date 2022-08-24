Four reverend sisters kidnapped on Sunday released

Four Catholic reverend sisters who were kidnapped on Sunday were released.

The reverend sisters belong to the Sisters of Jesus The Saviour Generelate in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They are Liberata Mbamalu, Benita Agu, Christabel Echemazu, and Johannes Nwodo.

They were traveling to a local reverend sister’s Thanksgiving ceremony when they were ambushed and kidnapped.

Two days after their kidnapping, the religious organization’s secretary general, Zita Ihedoro, declared their release in a statement.

According to Ihedoro, the abducted reverend sisters were released unconditionally.

“With hearts full of joy, the Sisters of Jesus The Saviour wish to announce the…