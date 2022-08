Tribune Online

Gunmen abduct five family members in Abuja

Five family members; Ibrahim Dakwoi Bukpe, Monica Ibrahim, John Dakwoi Bukpe, Yabuku Dakwoi Bukpea and Margaret Yakubu, were, on Monday, around 9 pm abducted by gunmen alleged to be bandits in the Bukpe community of Wako Ward in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This is coming after five months when Tribune […]

