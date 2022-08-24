Kwara police arrest notorious 4-man armed robbery gang

Kwara State Police Command, in collaboration with members of the Miyetti Allah of Oro-Ago town in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, has arrested a four-man notorious gang of armed robbers in the area.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the stock-in-trade of the hoodlums was mainly robbing unsuspecting businessmen and traders in the area of their money and goods, especially, on market days.

It was gathered that one Alhaji Yahaya Ishaku ‘male’ of Ahun Fulani via Oro-Ago was way-laid and robbed of the proceeds of the sale of his cows’ totalling N600,000 by the suspects identified as Bello Baneri ‘male’, Umaru Shehu ‘male’, Awalu Umaru ‘male’ and Mamma…