Oba of Benin, others to attend Berlin Humboldt Forum arts exhibition

The representatives of the Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, and other visual arts collectors and enthusiasts are billed to attend the second opening of the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, Germany.

The Humboldt Forum, a museum of arts and culture will also play host to researchers across the globe at the exhibition

The museum houses non-European collections including thousands of artefacts looted from the palace of Benin Kingdom during the 1897 invasion of the kingdom known in history as the Benin Massacre of 1897, during which the then reigning Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisis, was exiled to Calabar.

The artefacts, which have been at the centre of the…