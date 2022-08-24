PHOTOS: Nigeria’s Super Falconets sleep at Turkish Airport

By
Headliners
-
1


AA67CAE5 A9F7 400B B8B9 FCDBF3B357C2


Nigeria’s Super Falconets have been photographed sleeping on chairs and the floor of the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, on their way back home.

3B37CE2C 770E 4270 AEE7 AB4D6E1CC03C19490651 415A 43AF A202 D0417E8DBD177898BED0 92C3 4C64 9F9D B96AE0AB70F5
The Falconets team that won their first three matches of the tournament was knocked out of the 2022 Under-20 Women’s World Cup at the quarter-finals by the Netherlands on Sunday.

Taking to the popular social media platform, Instagram to share the current state of the players,  former Super Eagles media officer, Colin Udoh, decried the current situation of the young female footballers.

“Nigeria’s #Falconets have been travelling from Costa Rica since 6:30 am on…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR