Police parade 11 undergraduates, 20 others over high-profile crimes at Force Headquarters Abuja

The Police High Command on Wednesday paraded 11 undergraduate students of the Ambrose Ali University, Epkoma, Edo State over alleged cultism activities and 20 others over alleged high-profile criminal activities ranging from conspiracy, kidnapping to armed robbery in the country

Parading the suspects in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the suspects were arrested by the Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Intelligence Response Team (FIB/IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police IGP led by its Commander, Olatunji Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The FPRO who was flanked by the Commander of the FIB/IRT squad, DCP Disu…