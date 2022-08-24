Understanding information dissemination to large, heterogeneous audience

A review of Communication: Perspectives in Information Dissemination (Festschrift for Professor Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole), edited by Drs Ayo Elebute and Jaiyeola Oyewole.

THIS book has the objectives to provide a thorough coverage of the principles, application and design of disseminating information in human society. The book provides comprehensive coverage of the communication background which is vital for the development of successful information systems.

The 20-chapter book, published by RECACD Publishers, is particularly relevant for students on diploma and degree courses in communication studies and journalism where the study of information dissemination is part of the…