UNIDO partners GEF, FG to support 75 CleanTech entrepreneurs

To promote clean energy technologies for sustainable start-ups and small medium enterprise development in Nigeria, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), under its Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP) is set to support 75 Cleantech entrepreneurs.

At the project inception workshop held in Lagos, the GCIP is kick-started to address market and policy shortcomings that prevent the emergence, deployment and adoption of cleantech solutions in the long-term, this enabling low and medium-income countries to leapfrog to greener economies.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the GCIP is implemented by UNIDO in collaboration with Co-Creation Hub and…