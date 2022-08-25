ADC grants Nwosu’s NWC one-year tenure extension

The National Executive Committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has granted its National Working Committee under the leadership of Chief Ralph Nwosu, a one-year tenure extension.

Tribune Online checks revealed that the tenure of the ADC NWC has since terminated on August 21, 2022.

Speaking at the meeting on the heels of notification of the expanded NEC by the party national legal adviser, Peter Iyiola Oyewole, the Deputy National Chairman (Politics), Dr Bamidele Ajadi moved the motion for a one-year tenure extension for the national leadership of the party.

He said it was important to allow the party to concentrate ahead next general elections, particularly campaigns…