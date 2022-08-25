Ayu meets guber candidates, targets 25 governorship seats

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has said that the target of the party in the 2023 general elections is not just to win the presidency but at least 25 governorship seats as well.

He made the assertion as the National Working Committee (NWC) of the main opposition party had an interactive session with the party’s gubernatorial candidates at its national secretariat in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said the candidates briefed the party leadership of the various efforts they are making to win their elections

The party boss also stated that where there were issues, they have now been clarified.

Ayu said: “The candidates came and express…