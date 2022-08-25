Bauchi govt presents firefighting vehicles to fire service

Worried by the dilapidation of fire fighting equipment especially vehicles which has limited their services, Bauchi state government has equipped the State Fire Service with firefighting vehicles to enable it respond to distress calls.

The presentation of the keys of the vehicles was done by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, who directed that the vehicles must be put to effective management for better service delivery.

The SSG also said that the donation of the fire fighting vehicles was part of the determination of the Sen Bala Mohammed-led administration to provide the fire service with modern equipments to discharge its responsibilities…