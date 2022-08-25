Dr Baoku emerges chairman as Kogi NMA swears in new executives

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State chapter has elected Dr Olusola Baoku of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, as the new Chairman of the association.

Dr Baoku and other officers were elected during the 2022 NMA’s AGM/Scientific Conference in Lokoja.

Others elected are; Dr Agwu Nnanna as Vice Chairman I; Dr Babatunde Samuel as Vice Chairman Ii; Dr Emmanuel Bola Jonah. K as Secretary; Dr Ugoh Stanley as Assistant Secretary; Dr (Miss) Mary Obari as Treasurer; Dr Okoye Chinonso as Financial Secretary; Dr Peter Aiyevbomwan as Public Relations Officer; Dr Abubakar Hassan as Ex-Officio I and Dr Udebuane Chimezie as Ex- Officio II.

In his inaugural speech…