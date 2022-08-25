Enugu, Federal Cooperative College established to boost local production in Nigeria — Provost

PROVOST of the Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, Enugu State Nigeria, Dr Owan Obodagu Tonica says the institution is established to boost local production and guarantee industrialisation in the country.

The provost, who disclosed this in a statement, stated that unlike the regular universities and other institutions of higher education, the Federal Cooperative College Oji River offers a world of opportunities to young Nigerians who wish to become producers and manufacturers of locally made goods for domestic and foreign markets.

He said the college recently introduced entrepreneurial education with valid certifications recognised universally; that such skills were required…