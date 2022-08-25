Eze Obiefule urges FG to channel $23m Abacha loot to settle ASUU

A renowned traditional ruler in Imo State, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Thomos Obiefule has advised the Federal Government to channel the $23m returned looted Abacha funds to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resolve the unending strike in the country.

The National President, Association of Royal Traditional Rulers of Nigeria told Tribune Online in Owerri on Thursday that the action would go a long way in settling and resolving the ongoing ASSU industrial action.

According to him, the strike has already taken solid six months adding that the earlier Federal Government go back to the round table for dialogue to amicably find the solution, the better for both the…