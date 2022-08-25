



Kwankwaso’s visit: NNPP condemns police siege on Maiduguri secretariats, demands release of members

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has condemned the siege on its Maiduguri offices in Borno State ahead of the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s visit to the state on Saturday. The party described the police action as outrageous, barbaric, repulsive, reprehensible and disgusting. A statement signed by NNPP national publicity secretary, Dr […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune