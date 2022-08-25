LADOL celebrates five years of ISO 9001 compliance 

The stakeholders of LADOL Free Zone were in high spirits recently after the company once again passed its ISO 9001 audit with flying colours. Having 5 years of ISO 9001 compliance makes LADOL one of the most compliant terminals in Nigeria and one of a small handful that have this certification.

It will be recalled that in 2020, LADOL became the first company in North and West Africa to be ISO 45001 certified. Earlier in the year, LADOL already renewed and retained its International Organization Standardization, ISO 45001:2018+14001:2015

ISO 9001:2015 is a company level certification based on the…