NSE seeks solution to flood

The Nigerian Society Of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch has proffered solutions to the incessant flooding in the country.

The recommendation was made during NSE annual conference held on Wednesday at its secretariat located at Akobo, Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

Speaking, on the theme “Flood mitigation and control “ Guest Faculty Representative, Faculty Environmental Science, University of Ilorin, Professor Ayanniyi Ayanshola in his keynote address noted that to mitigate flooding more practical flood risk reduction strategies should be of utmost importance given the history of severe flooding in the country.

He said flooding is the most widespread issue associated with…