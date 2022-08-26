5 gunmen killed, 3 officers injured as police raid IPOB/ESN camp in Imo

The Imo State Police Command’s tactical team have raided the hideout of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Izombe, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement issued on Friday by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Michael Abattam said that the raid of the hoodlums’ camp followed after a diligent gathering of both technical intelligence and credible information on the activities of the group.

The police spokesman said that the hoodlums on sighting the police operatives engaged them in a gun battle but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gallant police operatives who…