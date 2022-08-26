Fayose donates hotel in Ibadan for Peter Obi’s ‘obidient’ election campaign

As the 2023 general election approaches, Isaac Fayose, the younger brother to the Former Governor of Ekiti State and PDP chieftain, Ayodele Fayose, has pledged to donate his hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State for the election campaign movement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

Mr Fayose made this known on Thursday via a video posted on his official Instagram account.

According to him the hotel, which is located at 10 Federal High Court Road, off New Adeoyo Street, off Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State has many rooms, halls, swimming pools and a large space that can take up to a thousand people.

He stated that the donation of the hotel became imperative so…