Kangiwa charges stakeholders on professionalism to sanitise tourism, hospitality sector against quacks

The Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Sani Kangiwa has appealed to stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry to make professionalism a key factor in the sector by registering and employing core professionals to guard against the infiltration of quacks into the sector.

Kangiwa who made the appeal when the new executive members of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), paid him a courtesy visit at the Abuja headquarters of the Institute, said that it was high time people cast off the erroneous impression that to practise in tourism and hospitality fields is simple and easy without requiring formal training…