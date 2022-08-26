NSCIA hails judgment on killing of Muslim boy for church ritual

THE Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has commended the judiciary for the judgment in a case concerning the killing of a seven-year-old Muslim boy, Kazeem Rafiu, whose head was subsequently used for rituals in a church.

The NSCIA, in a statement on Wednesday by its Deputy Secretary General, Professor Salisu Shehu, hailed the August 9, 2022 ruling of an Ikeja Special Offences Court which sentenced Pastor Erinmole Adetokunbo and an accomplice, Adedoyin Oyekanmi, to death for the heinous crime.

The council noted that the judgment was the culmination of a five-year case involving the duo, who on June 7, 2017 cut off the boy’s head, buried it under the altar of…