Obasanjo, Obi, Wike, others meet in London 

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo reportedly met on Thursday in London with the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as part of the intense horse-trading preparatory to the poll.

No fewer than three other governors elected on the ticket of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom and Dr Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, also attended the meeting.

The trio, who are close allies of Wike, were among other prominent persons, including a former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, that were also at the meeting, details…