Omala council chairman urges Bagana indigenes to return home

The chairman, Omala local government council in Kogi state, Honourable Ibrahim Aboh has appealed to the displaced victims of the Bagana crisis to return home as he has put necessary security in order to guarantee their safety.

The chairman gave the assurance when the committee on the resolution of the lingering Bagana crisis submitted their report to him in Lokoja.

The chairman who commended the committee for their painstaking efforts in proffering solutions to the crisis said that he will study the report with the aim of implementing it for the overall interest of the people.

He lamented the crisis that has taken a toll on the people and their economic lives and urged the…