Oshiomhole denies imposing candidates, says i have learnt my lesson

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has advised aggrieved party members to withdraw their cases from court.

Oshiomhole who spoke Friday at a meeting of top party members in Benin confessed that he has learned hard lessons from his experience with two of his acolytes: Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and deputy governor Philip Shaibu who later turned against him.

The former Edo State governor who is the ruling party’s candidate for Edo North Senatorial district said that he never imposed any candidate on the party in his native Edo North during the just concluded primary of the party.

…