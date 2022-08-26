Oyo princes seek Makinde’s clarification on Alaafin’s stool

PRINCES from ruling houses in Oyo town have called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to make a categorical statement on a letter purportedly written by Atiba Local Government Area of the state, stating that only Agunloye Ruling House is eligible to fill the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo.

A statement issued and signed on behalf of other princes by Prince Hassan Adedeji Atiba-Adeniran, said that the call for clarification by the state government has become imperative to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III prompting eligible princes from nine ruling houses to signify intention to vie for the…