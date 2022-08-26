States should be encouraged to sponsor pilgrims — Chairman NCPC

The chairman of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yomi Kasali has said that states should be encouraged to sponsor pilgrimage.

He disclosed this recently in Bethlehem during the ongoing Christian pilgrimage in Israel and Jordan.

He explained that though some may argue that states should not be involved in pilgrimage sponsorship, yet he posited that the amount of resources being deployed in pilgrimage is too insignificant considering the spiritual importance of pilgrimage in national development.

Rev Kasali explained that pilgrimage provides an opportunity for the less privileged Nigerians to enjoy the…