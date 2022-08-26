We are not a quack institution, Kaduna University replies ASUU president

The management of the Kaduna State university has said the whole world was taken aback by the unguided, misleading and derogatory statement by the ASUU National President, Prof. Victor Emmanuel Osodeke.

In a statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Adamu Nuhu Bargo on behalf of the management on Friday berated the president when he was quoted in an interview with a national television in which he referred to some state-owned universities in Nigeria including Kaduna State University as quacks.

The statement noted, “It is obvious that by such a statement, ASUU, represented by the unguarded vituperations of its chosen President, is not actually…