Woman sells three-week-old baby for N600,000 in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old woman, Mary Olatayo, for allegedly selling her three-old-week baby for a sum of N600,000.

She was arrested following a complaint from the father of the baby, who reported the matter at the Mowe Divisional Headquarters.

He explained that Olatayo got pregnant for him while he rented an apartment for her to live in.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect disappeared after she was delivered the baby.

