Army dismisses 2 soldiers over murder of Yobe Islamic cleric

Nigerian Army has dismissed two soldiers over the death of Yobe State Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Goni Aisami.

Recall that the scholar who was travelling from Gashua offered a ride to one Lance Corporal John Gabriel.

However, on approaching Jajimaji the suspect told the cleric that he was hearing a strange sound from the car.

It was gathered that the Islamic scholar stopped the car to check. It was after he checked the car when he was returning to the car, the suspect shot him and he slumped and died.

It was also gathered that the suspect later called his friend, Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon, but nemesis caught up with them and they were subsequently arrested.

