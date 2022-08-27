Bandits kill soldier, abduct Zimbabwean in Kaduna

Bandits stormed a farm in Anchau village of Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed a soldier who was detailed to provide security in the company.

It was gathered that in the process, the bandits abducted two personnel, a Zimbabwean national and a Nigerian.

A member of the vigilante in the area who pleaded for anonymity told newsmen at the weekend that the bandits invaded the farm around 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

‎He said, “Bandits attacked and killed a soldier working in a farm company. They also kidnapped one Mr Charles Choko from Zimbabwe and one Yusuf Aliyu Bello from Kano State.”

According to him, a team of security personnel were sighted on Friday…