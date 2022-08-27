FG moves to address security threats posed by explosive remnants in North-East

Federal Government has unveiled plans to address urgent security threats posed by explosive remnants in the North East region.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this in Abuja during the flag-off of the maiden Management Retreat, 2022 with the theme: ‘Strengthening social inclusion for improved living standards of Nigerians.’

While expressing concern over the effects of insecurity in the country, she observed that about 7.1 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in the North East region alone, while a total of about 1.8 million people are internally displaced as a result of…